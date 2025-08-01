86°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 East at I-10/I-110 merge closed due to disabled tractor trailer

Friday, August 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - I-10 East is closed at the I-10/I-110 merge due to a disabled tractor trailer, traffic officials said.

The congestion reached one mile before La. Highway 415 and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

