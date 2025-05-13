63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Disabled semi-truck just past 10/12 split

Tuesday, May 13 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The left lane is blocked just past the 10/12 split due to a disabled semi. Use caution.

