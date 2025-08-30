79°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crews working crash at Nicholson Drive and University Club Drive, both lanes blocked

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Both lanes are blocked at Nicholson Drive and University Club Drive after a crash, the St. George Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash; no one was taken to the hospital. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

