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TeachEBR program from EBR Schools offers training pathway to teaching certification
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System launched TeachEBR, a teacher preparation program EBR Schools says designed to recruit, develop and retain educators across the district.
TeachEBR offers a pathway for recent graduates, career changers and current school-based staff to enter the teaching profession while receiving hands-on training, coaching and mentorship. It leads to certification for grades 1-5.
Participants will engage in an intensive summer training experience followed by a yearlong residency. They will teach in EBRPSS schools while continuing their professional learning. EBR Schools also said that participants will have opportunities to earn "while learning in a supportive, collaborative environment."
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Interested candidates can apply and learn more about the program by visiting here.
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