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Tangipahoa voters approve continued funding for health units
AMITE – Tangipahoa Parish voters have approved 10-year property tax renewal for the region’s health units.
The 4-mill property tax renewal was intended to raise $3.17 million a year. In addition to funding health units, money raised would be used to promote public health.
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The vote was approved by 58% to 42%.
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