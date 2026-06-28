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Tangipahoa voters approve continued funding for health units

6 hours 57 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 9:27 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE – Tangipahoa Parish voters have approved 10-year property tax renewal for the region’s health units.

The 4-mill property tax renewal was intended to raise $3.17 million a year. In addition to funding health units, money raised would be used to promote public health.

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The vote was approved by 58% to 42%.

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