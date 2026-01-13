Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a donation of body armor for three of their dogs, they said on social media.

The K9s, Bella, Rowdy and Thor, each received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Bella’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Southern Podiatry Clinic LLC”, K9 Rowdy’s vest was embroidered with “Honoring those who served and sacrificed’, and K9 Thor’s vest was embroidered with “In memory of K9 Vhari- EOW 12/22/20”.