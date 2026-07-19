Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish's $1.8 million E. Lewiston Road bridge replacement starts Monday
KENTWOOD — Crews will start work on the E. Lewiston Road bridge replacement project Monday.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will close E. Lewiston Road between Wilson Road and R. Booty Road for about nine months while workers replace the bridge across Wilson Branch.
Miller said the $1.8 million project will use funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said these federal funds are managed through DOTD, with the parish adding local funds to help pay for the project.
Trending News
The parish president said the closure will be inconvenient for people in the Kentwood and Mt. Hermon area over the next several months, but the community will benefit from a new, modern and safer bridge. All work depends on the weather and detours will be posted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Built in East Feliciana: big names coming back to coach for Tigers
-
U.S. announces another troop death as Israel warns Tehran's attacks are coming...
-
Skateboarders from across the state take part in competition ahead of New...
-
Two killed in Hammond motorcycle crash on West Thomas Street at the...
-
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday
Sports Video
-
Built in East Feliciana: big names coming back to coach for Tigers
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets
-
Still looking for QB1: Southern has not named starter... yet
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
-
LSU football announces return of Tulane, Southern, other Louisiana schools to Tiger...