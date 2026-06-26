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Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for man last seen in Hammond in December

37 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 1:25 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a 58-year-old man last seen in December. 

Frankie Harrell was last seen along Alligator Drive in Hammond, deputies said. He was only reported missing on Tuesday, June 23. 

Harrell is a Black man with brown eyes, black and grey hair and stands at 5'9" tall and weighs 200 lbs.

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Anyone with information on Harrell is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

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