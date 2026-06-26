Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for man last seen in Hammond in December

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a 58-year-old man last seen in December.

Frankie Harrell was last seen along Alligator Drive in Hammond, deputies said. He was only reported missing on Tuesday, June 23.

Harrell is a Black man with brown eyes, black and grey hair and stands at 5'9" tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Harrell is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.