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Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for man last seen in Hammond in December
HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a 58-year-old man last seen in December.
Frankie Harrell was last seen along Alligator Drive in Hammond, deputies said. He was only reported missing on Tuesday, June 23.
Harrell is a Black man with brown eyes, black and grey hair and stands at 5'9" tall and weighs 200 lbs.
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Anyone with information on Harrell is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
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