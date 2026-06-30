Tangipahoa Parish deputies ask public for help in finding missing epileptic man last seen on La. 1064

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for an epileptic man last seen Tuesday morning along La. 1064 without shoes.

Jessi Thibodeaux, 44, walked out of his home in the 48000 block of Woodhaven Road around 2 a.m. without shoes, his wallet or phone, deputies say. He was last seen walking along La. 1064 passing Rufus Bankston Road.

His family said he does not have his medication with him.

Thibodeaux is bald with brown and gray facial hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and stands 5’10” while weighing around 150 lbs. He has recently shaved his beard, but still has the mustache.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.