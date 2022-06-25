Tangipahoa man wanted on domestic abuse charges, accused of throwing toxic chemicals in victim's face

ROSELAND - Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are searching for a man wanted on several domestic abuse charges.

According to officials, Deputies responded to a residence in Roseland where 35-year-old James Ballard is accused of pouring acid and Clorox bleach on an unidentified victim's face, causing chemical burns. Authorities say the victim also had major bruising to her body which also included a punctured lung and busted ear drum.

Ballard is facing several criminal charges including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, and Domestic Abuse Battery.

Tangipahoa authorities ask for anyone with information regarding Ballard's whereabouts to contact Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers.