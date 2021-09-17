86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa & Ascension Parishes lift curfew and burn ban following Hurricane Ida

By: Letitia Walker

The burn ban and nightly curfew has been lifted in Tangipahoa and Ascension Parishes following Hurricane Ida's landfall. 

In Tangipahoa Parish, officials say the only Hurricane Ida-related restriction still in place involves recreational traffic on local waterways.  High water from Hurricane Nicholas and continued issues with Ida-related debris in local waterways are making recreational traffic too dangerous at this time. Camp owners are being allowed to travel to their properties.

