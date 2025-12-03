Tangipahoa deputies: Five arrested in Hammond after green fentanyl, opioids found in home

From left to right: Washington (top middle), Wilson, McClendon, Conley, James

HAMMOND - Five people were arrested after a search lead to green fentanyl and opioids being found in homes with children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they began investigating suspicious activity at two mobile homes on Hood Road in Hammond. Deputies, alongside Hammond Police and the Parish County Line Task Force, found green fentanyl, more than a half-pound of suspected marijuana as well as scales and packaging materials, synthetic cannabinoid and opioid pills.

Officials also found fake license plates and inspection stickers hidden under a child’s bed. According to deputies, five children between the ages of one and 13 were in the home where the drugs were accessible.

Marcellus Washington, 31, Vedal McClendon, 52, Miranda James, 50, Tiara Wilson, 27, and Anthony Conley, 48, were all booked on multiple drug charges.