Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies: Five arrested in Hammond after green fentanyl, opioids found in home
HAMMOND - Five people were arrested after a search lead to green fentanyl and opioids being found in homes with children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they began investigating suspicious activity at two mobile homes on Hood Road in Hammond. Deputies, alongside Hammond Police and the Parish County Line Task Force, found green fentanyl, more than a half-pound of suspected marijuana as well as scales and packaging materials, synthetic cannabinoid and opioid pills.
Officials also found fake license plates and inspection stickers hidden under a child’s bed. According to deputies, five children between the ages of one and 13 were in the home where the drugs were accessible.
Trending News
Marcellus Washington, 31, Vedal McClendon, 52, Miranda James, 50, Tiara Wilson, 27, and Anthony Conley, 48, were all booked on multiple drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Louisiana has highest rate of flu-like respiratory illnesses in America, CDC reports
-
Autonomous ship manufacturer invests $300 million in Franklin shipyard; estimated to create...
-
Hammond PD: Man arrested for human trafficking in Hammond, had warrants in...
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
Sports Video
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance