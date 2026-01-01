Table for 2: From LSU linebacker to Louisiana legend, the story of Mike Anderson's Seafood

BATON ROUGE — Since 1975, Mike Anderson's Seafood has been serving up some of Baton Rouge's most beloved Louisiana flavors, blending fresh Gulf catches with recipes rooted in family and tradition.

What began as the dream of LSU All-American linebacker Mike Anderson has grown into a Baton Rouge institution. After retiring from football, Anderson tried a variety of ventures, from pig farming to selling concrete, before discovering his true calling: seafood.

"He came back and didn't know what he was doing. He tried everything, and he decided he wanted to open a seafood market," his son, Mike Anderson II, said.

Anderson brought his po-boy skills to his original Highland Road location, selling sandwiches to passing cars after LSU football games.

"They were driving by, and he was just throwing them in the windows of the cars," Anderson said.

Fifty years later, Mike Anderson's Seafood is a go-to spot for Southern Louisiana favorites and has even hosted future LSU stars.

"Coach Orgeron recruited Joe Burrow here," Anderson said.

Today, the business remains a family affair. Mike Anderson II runs the Baton Rouge location, while his cousin, Chip, manages the Ascension Parish locations.

"That's something I love about the restaurant, the way we've been able to keep it tight and all work together," Anderson said.

Fans of the restaurant can still enjoy the original creations from Anderson Senior. The Guitreau—a black drum topped with a wine-butter sauce, mushrooms, crawfish, and shrimp—was named for the family's longtime maintenance worker, Beaux Guitreau.

"When my dad was working on it 40, 45 years ago, our maintenance guy was walking through the kitchen, and my dad goes, 'Hey, we're going to name it the Guitreau!'"

Another favorite, Mike's Special, is a family twist on barbecue shrimp, featuring a Worcestershire-butter sauce with garlic.

"It's kind of our version of a barbecue shrimp," Anderson explained.

Half a century later, Mike Anderson's Seafood stands as a testament to determination, family, and Louisiana culinary tradition.