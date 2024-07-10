91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect sought in robbery investigation at gas station off Scenic Hwy

1 hour 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 11:29 AM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police officers are looking for a man suspected of stealing from a gas station last month.

Officers say the robbery happened at Kangaroos Express at 4:30 a.m. on June 29. 

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted two pictures of the man on social media. He can be seen wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Baton Rouge Police. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days