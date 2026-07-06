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Suspect's bid to drop first-degree rape charge in Madison Brooks case rejected, report says
BATON ROUGE — A judge declined to dismiss a first-degree rape charge for a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks, The Advocate reported Monday.
Desmond Carter, 21, one of three suspects in the rape of Brooks in a vehicle before her death, faces charges of first-degree and third-degree rape. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Carter's defense team put forward a motion to quell Carter's first-degree rape charge because state law is unconstitutionally vague, the newspaper reported. Judge Gail Horne Ray dismissed the motion, but agreed that the first-degree rape law is poorly written.
According to The Advocate, defense attorney Caitlin Fowlkes challenged a section of the state statute that says the charge of first-degree rape is called for "when two or more offenders participated in the act." Fowlkes argued that the first-degree rape statute's language implies that the sex act is "deemed to be without lawful consent" only because it is group sex.
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She also argued the use of the word "offenders" presupposes the defendant's guilt, rather than having the state prove their guilt.
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