Suspect arrested, 3 still wanted in St. Helena killing

AMITE - One of four people suspected in a murder that happened in St. Helena Parish last month is behind bars.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Dedrick Henderson, 23, was captured Thursday by federal marshals and booked on charges related to the Dec. 21 killing. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery.

The victim, whose identity was not released by the sheriff's office, was killed at their home on Horseshoe Road.

The sheriff's office has identified two of the remaining suspects: 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson of Roseland and 24-year-old Percy Lee III of Greensburg. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact authorities at (225)222-4413.

The department has not identified the fourth suspect.