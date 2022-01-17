Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested, 3 still wanted in St. Helena killing
AMITE - One of four people suspected in a murder that happened in St. Helena Parish last month is behind bars.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Dedrick Henderson, 23, was captured Thursday by federal marshals and booked on charges related to the Dec. 21 killing. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery.
The victim, whose identity was not released by the sheriff's office, was killed at their home on Horseshoe Road.
The sheriff's office has identified two of the remaining suspects: 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson of Roseland and 24-year-old Percy Lee III of Greensburg. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact authorities at (225)222-4413.
Trending News
The department has not identified the fourth suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead after welfare check Sunday
-
Semi-truck fire leaves right two lanes on eastbound I-12 blocked Sunday afternoon
-
Louisiana Marathon kicks off Saturday with 5K race
-
Iberville deputy involved in crashes on I-10 Sunday morning; all lanes now...
-
Snow flurries in Gonzales, LA - Jacob Templet
Sports Video
-
Gage Larvadain staying busy while doing two sports at Southeastern
-
Southeastern downs Tougaloo 77-72 for fourth straight win
-
Kevin Faulk recounts glory days and trying times
-
Liberty edges Madison Prep in electric atmosphere 58-53
-
Dorian Booker growing into body, new role with Scotlandville