Supreme Court makes final decisions of term; La. congressional map will be reheard later

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is meeting Friday to decide the final six cases of its term, including President Donald Trump’s bid to enforce his executive order denying birthright citizenship to U.S.-born children of parents who are in the country illegally.

The justices took the bench at 10 a.m. for their last public session until the start of their new term on Oct. 6.

The justices weighed Louisiana v. Callais, a three-year battle over congressional districts in Louisiana that is making its second trip to the Supreme Court. The redrawn map has two Black majority districts for the first time in the state's history.

The Court did not reach a decision on the Louisiana congressional map and instead passed a motion to hear further arguments on it at a later date.

"Although we hoped for a decision this Term, we welcome a further opportunity to present argument to the Court regarding the States’ impossible task of complying with the Court’s voting precedents," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement Friday.

Rep. Cleo Fields says that the congressional map in question was first enacted by the state legislature in January 2024, and added that it is "a direct result of bipartisan collaboration across party and racial lines."

“I have said from the very beginning that politics, not race, was the predominant factor in drawing this map,” Fields said. “Since voting rights were extended to all citizens, irrespective of race or gender, there has been a continuous effort to protect and ensure those rights are upheld. While many were looking forward to receiving clarity on this matter today, this decision does not change anything in the immediate future for the people of Louisiana. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the sixth district as the legal and judicial process continues.”

The birthright citizenship order has been blocked nationwide by three lower courts. The Trump administration made an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to narrow the court orders that have prevented the citizenship changes from taking effect anywhere in the U.S.

The issue before the justices is whether to limit the authority of judges to issue nationwide injunctions, which have plagued both Republican and Democratic administrations in the past 10 years.

These nationwide court orders have emerged as an important check on Trump’s efforts and a source of mounting frustration to the Republican president and his allies.

Decisions also are expected in several other important cases.

The court seemed likely during arguments in April to side with Maryland parents in a religious rights case over LGBTQ storybooks in public schools.

Parents in the Montgomery County school system, in suburban Washington, want to be able to pull their children out of lessons that use the storybooks, which the county added to the curriculum to better reflect the district’s diversity.

The school system at one point allowed parents to remove their children from those lessons, but then reversed course because it found the opt-out policy to be disruptive. Sex education is the only area of instruction with an opt-out provision in the county’s schools.

Free speech rights are at the center of a case over a Texas law aimed at blocking kids from seeing online pornography.

Texas is among more than a dozen states with age verification laws. The states argue the laws are necessary as smartphones have made access to online porn, including hardcore obscene material, almost instantaneous.

The question for the court is whether the measure infringes on the constitutional rights of adults as well. The Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment industry trade group, agrees that children shouldn’t be seeing pornography. But it says the Texas law is written too broadly and wrongly affects adults by requiring them to submit personal identifying information online that is vulnerable to hacking or tracking.