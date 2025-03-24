Are Louisiana's congressional maps fair to all? U.S. Supreme Court takes up case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether Louisiana violated the federal Voting Rights Act when it created a congressional district map that included a Black-majority district connecting voters in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

The state says politics was the main reason behind the map with a snake-shaped district. A group on non-Black voters say the map dilutes their voting strength in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Part of the argument centered on how much of an older and compact District 6 map was included in the District 6 map. About 70 percent of the voters in Rep. Cleo Fields' district are in both maps. An initial map that was shot down extended northward into the Louisiana Delta; the new one extends northwestward.

Solicitor General Ben Aguinaga told the court that the state Legislature's main goal was to protect House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Appropriations Committee member Julia Letlow. Unspoken was the decision's impact on then Rep. Garret Graves, who didn't back Gov. Jeff Landry in the 2023 election.

"I want to emphasize that the larger picture here is important, because in an election year we faced the prospect of a federal court-drawn map that placed in jeopardy the speaker of the House, the House majority leader and our representative on the Appropriations Committee," Aguinaga said.

He said it was politically rational to protect them.

Justice Elena Kagan said that while the new district is less compact, "it's totally within their prerogative" to create the district with politics in mind.

And Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested that if racial or political considerations were split 50-50, it would mean that race was not the primary concern.

The current map was the second one set since the 2020 Census. If the court rules against the current districting plan, a new map would likely be in place for the 2026 congressional elections. Justices are expected to rule by the end of June.

The ACLU of Louisiana said the districts must seek the right balance.

"When every voice is heard, regardless of race, our government becomes stronger, more just, and more accountable to the people it serves, and in a state where black communities have shaped the culture, the economy, and the history. Louisiana's Congressional districts must reflect that reality and anything less would be a betrayal of democracy itself," said the group's executive director, Alanah Odoms.

About one-third of Louisiana's population is Black, but all but one of its six U.S. House members were white until the new map was used last November. Then state-Sen. Cleo Fields won the seat, giving Louisiana two Black House members.

"The district was created and it looks the way it looks because of politics. There are members of the legislature who wanted to preserve certain interests and the courts ruled that it's okay as long as it complies with the Voting Rights Act. The Voting Rights Act abides that you can not eliminate or go out of your way to not create a majority-minority district. If there is a way to do it that complies with the principles of redistricting, compactness and commonality, then you should," Fields said.

The map struck down last year is similar to one deemed unconstitutional in 1993. Geographers and political scientists say it is difficult to draw maps with a second predominantly Black district because of population patterns.

The Louisiana congressional district map from 2022 was thrown out when a federal judge said it concentrated too many Black voters in a district that combined the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.