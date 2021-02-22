Supreme Court denies election appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans

The Supreme Court handed down its Monday (Feb. 22) morning decision to deny an appeal from Republicans who challenged a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots received up to three days after Election Day to be counted to accommodate challenges by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, attorneys for Republicans asserted that the state court overstepped its authority and should have allowed an Election Day deadline passed by the state legislature to proceed. But, Democrats claimed the state court was within its authority to protect the right to vote amid a pandemic.

Last October, the justices denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to review the decision on an accelerated basis, the second time the court considered the Pennsylvania issue, CNN reports.