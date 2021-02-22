Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court denies election appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans
The Supreme Court handed down its Monday (Feb. 22) morning decision to deny an appeal from Republicans who challenged a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots received up to three days after Election Day to be counted to accommodate challenges by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to CNN, attorneys for Republicans asserted that the state court overstepped its authority and should have allowed an Election Day deadline passed by the state legislature to proceed. But, Democrats claimed the state court was within its authority to protect the right to vote amid a pandemic.
Last October, the justices denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to review the decision on an accelerated basis, the second time the court considered the Pennsylvania issue, CNN reports.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday morning traffic includes slowdown on Miss River bridge, crash on I-12...
-
Local community sees shortage in blood donations
-
Louisiana teachers among those now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Paul Maineiri
-
Strawberry farmers inspect ice storm damaged crops
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida