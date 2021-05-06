Sunny and comfy, showers sneaking around by Mother's Day

Clear and comfortable conditions will prevail through the weekend. Expect the weather to transition over Mother’s Day weekend.

Next 24 Hours: An all clear night lies ahead. Light, north winds will keep the atmosphere dry and allow low temperatures to tip into the upper 50s once again. Friday will follow through with another afternoon of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Up Next: Similar conditions will persist Saturday if not just a touch warmer with a few cumulus clouds. By Sunday, winds will take on a southerly direction and that familiar humidity will come back. High temperatures will drift into the mid to upper 80s and the daytime warming could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm—mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. Mother’s Day plans should be fine overall, but there could be a brief interruption in one or two spots. A slow moving cold front will approach early next week, invigorating scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Northerly wind flow from the surface extending well into the atmosphere will promote a drier air mass through the end of the week. Along with sinking air, the drier conditions will lead to clear skies and cooler than average mornings. A transition is expected on Saturday as an upper level ridge builds over the central Gulf Coast. The result of this feature will be mainly clear skies but warmer afternoon temperatures, climbing into the mid 80s. Surface winds will turn southerly by Sunday restoring higher dew point temperatures and supplying moisture to the atmosphere. A weak surface boundary will approach from the northwest Monday into the middle of next week and provide lift. Daytime warming will build instability. Each day will feature showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, wind shear will remain low so the threat for severe thunderstorms will be limited. However, with the ample instability, some storms could cause gusty wind, downpours and frequent lightning—common features of warm season storms. The weak front may push through the area on Wednesday with some more organized activity followed by slightly drier conditions to end the week. Of course, that is toward the tail end of the extended forecast and prone to some adjustments.

