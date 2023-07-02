Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM forecast: Some relief from the heat is finally moving in
Finally some much needed changes.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: A Well after 8 straight days of heat alerts across the Capital Area, we will finally break the heat on repeat pattern tomorrow. Monday morning muggies are back in the forecast. Temperatures will be near 80° to start the day and climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will still be triple digit heat, but just not the 107° mark to warrant another heat advisory. Spotty showers will develop during the afternoon hours. Depending on when and where showers develop, localized areas will get a nice cool down.
Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Tuesday will start the same. Temperatures warm and muggy throughout the morning then hot and humid by the afternoon. Isolated showers will pop-up right on schedule during the peak times of daytime heating. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
