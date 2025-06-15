Sunday PM Forecast: Adding more chapters to the same stormy story

Waves of stormy weather will linger a bit longer, but the soggy stretch is nearing its final chapter.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a storm-filled Father’s Day, things should generally quiet down through the evening. Expect some partial clearing through the night with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 70s. Although the overnight stretch should be relatively drier, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Into Monday, the same stormy story will be rewritten. An arriving disturbance acting on a moisture-loaded atmosphere will work to trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few areas might get in on the action early. Spotty showers and storms could fire along and south of I-10 as early as the morning. But the coverage of storms will generally expand throughout the day. All storms will bring torrential rain and lightning, along with a handful packing gusty winds. Highs will depend on the timing and placement of rain, but the potential is there to touch 90°.

Up Next: The atmosphere will remain primed for storms on Tuesday. But the wet weather will gradually loosen its grip throughout the rest of the week. An upper-air pattern working against storm development, as well as a decline in moisture quality, will result in fewer afternoon storms by late week. With less rain around, there won’t be much to keep the heat in check. By the weekend, highs will reach the mid 90s. And with plenty of Louisiana humidity, afternoon feels-like temperatures will easily surpass 100°.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

