Sunday night power outage planned for Port Allen postponed

PORT ALLEN — A planned Sunday night power outage for Entergy customers in Port Allen has been postponed, according to city officials.

The power outage, originally scheduled to run from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 13, would have allowed crews to make repairs on the Cohen Substation.

Officials said that a new date has yet to be scheduled.