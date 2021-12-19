Sunday Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temps

The Forecast



The rain has moved out for the moment, but has left cloudy skies behind for the Sunday forecast, and there isn't much of a chance that the sun will peek before Tuesday afternoon. A powerful cold front has ushered in much cooler conditions that will bring temps down to more averages for this time of year.

The cloud cover will linger through Sunday night and Monday with rain chances beginning to ramp up early Monday morning and lasting through the afternoon and late evening.

Tuesday will remain cloudy, but rain free, as an upper level disturbance tracks through the area after which we will see high pressure build in bringing the possibility of upper 30s for overnight lows on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. The possibility of frost formation also exists on Wednesday morning, so be prepared to cover the sensitive plants.

Astronomical Winter begins on Tuesday December 21st giving us a paltry seven hours and forty-nine minutes of daylight thus beginning our winter season.





Looking Ahead:

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap beginning Wednesday and leading into the Christmas weekend, but a warm-up will occur by week's end that will push high temperatures back to the middle 70s by Christmas Eve.

You can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!