Sunday AM Forecast: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

The Forecast



After an unseasonably warm Christmas, we will continue the trend of above average temperatures for the next several days.



Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures around 80 degrees.



Overnight, low temperatures only bottom out in the mid 60s.



Looking Ahead:

A more unsettled weather pattern is expected as we move into the new work week. Monday will be dry, but the chance for a few passing showers returns on Tuesday. Wednesday, a slow moving front will move close to the area sparking up showers and a few storms. One or two storms could be on the strong side, but the higher threat for that will be north of the Baton Rouge area.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.