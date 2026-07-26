Sunday AM forecast: Hottest Weather Still Ahead

Dangerous heat will continue building across south Louisiana through the middle of the week, with the most intense conditions expected on Wednesday. Heat Advisories will likely be needed Monday and Tuesday, while parts of the area could require Extreme Heat Warnings by midweek as heat index values climb to 110 to 115 degrees.

Today and Tonight: Expect another hot and mostly dry day with afternoon highs in the middle 90s under a mix of sun and high clouds. A stray afternoon shower can't be ruled out, but nearly everyone will stay dry. Tonight remains warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, offering little relief from the heat.





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Up Next: The hottest stretch of weather arrives Monday through Wednesday as strong high pressure remains parked over the Gulf South. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with increasing humidity pushing heat index values into the 110 to 115 degree range.

Heat Advisories are expected Monday and Tuesday, while portions of the area could require Extreme Heat Warnings on Wednesday if the forecast holds. The combination of several consecutive hot days and warm nights will increase the risk of heat-related illness, especially for anyone spending extended time outdoors. By late week, a weak front may drift closer to the region, bringing a slight increase in afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While temperatures should ease a few degrees, it will still remain hot and humid.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical cyclone development across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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