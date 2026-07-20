Students prepare to return to the classrooms with the 11th Annual Back-to-School Expo

BATON ROUGE — As August approaches, kids prepare to head back to the classroom with numerous back-to-school events planned throughout the parish.

Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney joined WBRZ to discuss the 11th Annual Back to School Expo in District 2.

The event will feature free school supplies, community resources and free haircuts.

"We want to make sure that when the kids come, they're not just getting a book sack; they're not just getting a tablet," Councilman Kenney said. "They're getting all the resources needed so they can be ready for back to school in the upcoming month."

Students attending the event will have the opportunity to sign up for a free physical, a healthcare organization and learn about insurance costs.

"We want to make sure we're breaking those barriers to kids who may not [be able] to get something as simple as a haircut or something as simple as a physical, so we want to make sure we're a resource," Councilman Kenney said. "And as a resource, we're bringing those resources to them in the backyard of their own community."

The Back to School Expo will take place on July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.