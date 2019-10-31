Student found dead in LSU dorm last month died from viral meningitis

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who was found dead at her campus dorm in September succumbed to a case of meningitis.

A university spokesperson confirmed Thursday that a coroner's report lists 18-year-old Marakah Dennis' cause of death as acute viral meningitis. Dennis was found dead in Cypress Hall Sept. 17.

The Center for Disease Control describes viral meningitis, the most common type of meningitis, as an "inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord." You can read the full summary from the CDC here.