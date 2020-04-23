78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storms rake through Louisiana, leaving over 6,000 without power

6 hours 46 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 4:16 AM April 23, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather once again swept through Louisiana Thursday morning, barraging the state with high winds, hail, and flooding in a string of storms that left more than 6,000 without electricity.

In the early morning hours a tornado watch was issued in West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee and according to the National Weather Service, parts of Alexandria may have been hit by a tornado. 

West Baton Rouge's Erwinville was bombarded by ping-pong ball sized hail, the National Weather Service reported. 

And, according to outage maps posted by Demco and Entergy, as of 10:15 a.m. over 1,000 East Baton Rouge Parish customers were without power. 

WBRZ will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the morning.

Viewers can stay up-to-date by following @WBRZWeather on Twitter or by watching WBRZ +. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days