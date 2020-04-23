Storms rake through Louisiana, leaving over 6,000 without power

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather once again swept through Louisiana Thursday morning, barraging the state with high winds, hail, and flooding in a string of storms that left more than 6,000 without electricity.

In the early morning hours a tornado watch was issued in West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee and according to the National Weather Service, parts of Alexandria may have been hit by a tornado.

West Baton Rouge's Erwinville was bombarded by ping-pong ball sized hail, the National Weather Service reported.

And, according to outage maps posted by Demco and Entergy, as of 10:15 a.m. over 1,000 East Baton Rouge Parish customers were without power.

