Steelers celebrate 2020 AFC Championship win with dance party

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Steelers became the 2020 AFC North Champions with a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Heinz Field, and after the historical game, the team celebrated with a few dance moves that quickly gained popularity on social media.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and about a dozen of his teammates filmed a 15-second celebratory video from their locker room shortly after clinching the AFC North title, and uploaded video it to TikTok.

In the popular video, the players are decked out in their official division-champion shirts as they dance and then enthusiastically toss their championship caps into the air.

News reporter, Beau Berman posted a clip of the celebratory dance to YouTube, which is available to watch below.