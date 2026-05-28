Steel beam from Twin Towers touring country to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 makes stop in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- A steel beam recovered from the original World Trade Center is coming to LSU as part of a national tour marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's "Steel Across America" tour will stop at LSU's Memorial Hall on Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. The 16,000-pound beam will be on display, giving the public a chance to see the artifact in person.

The tour spans coast to coast and will cover more than 10,500 miles with more than 35 stops across 21 states and Washington, D.C. It will wrap up with the beam's return to Ground Zero on Sept. 11.

The son of a New York Firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice, Stephen Siller Jr., is joining the tour in remembrance of his father, Stephen Siller, who inspired the name "Tunnel to Towers".

"He loved being a fireman," Siller said to 2une In's April Davis and John Pastorek on Thursday. "He grabbed his gear, and he ran on foot to the World Trade Center, and he got to the south tower where he ultimately lost his life."