State proposes $450 million renovation project for Superdome

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will soon be the fifth-oldest stadium in the NFL.

The LSED, the state board that manages the stadium, is proposing a $450 million renovation project, WWL-TV reports. The four-phase project would be completed over four years.

"It's about creating different experiences for the fan," Superdome Spokesman Mike Hoss said. "Today's fan in the NFL is different from our 1970s fan."

Phase one of the project calls for the removal of about 80,000 feet of ramps inside the dome. The ramps would be replaced with a series of more "fan-friendly" stairs, escalators, and elevators.

Officials say other phases may include new club lounges, end zone level luxury boxes, and standing room only viewing decks.

"We are looking at elements we can do here to increase the experience without having to build a new stadium," Hoss said.