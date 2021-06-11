82°
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Pumpkin Center Road

By: WBRZ Staff

PUMPKIN CENTER - According to Louisiana State Police, a 75-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday evening crash on LA 1249 (Pumpkin Center Road) in Tangipahoa Parish.

Police say Robert Smith of Hammond lost his life in a wreck that occurred while he was headed northbound on Pumpkin Center Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to authorities, area traffic congestion caused a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado to come to a stop, and Smith's 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into the back of the Silverado.

Police say Smith was not wearing an approved DOT helmet and sustained severe injuries in the crash. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities report that the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, and police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.

