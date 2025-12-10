55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police locates two Lafayette children

8 hours 16 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, December 10 2025 Dec 10, 2025 December 10, 2025 2:51 PM December 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana State Police located two missing children from Lafayette on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Trending News

Officials said the two were located safe following a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days