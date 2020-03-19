71°
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night. 

Police say officers with the Iota Police Department were dispatched to a home on 4th Street around 10:15 p.m., where they came across a man in a vehicle who was armed with a gun.

Detectives with LSP say at least one of the officers shot the man and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. 

No officers were wounded during the shooting and police say they've launched an active investigation into the incident. 

