State Police: Brother of high-ranking trooper killed by deputy after taking his taser

1 hour 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022 Nov 7, 2022 November 07, 2022 6:23 PM November 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ALEXANDRIA - State Police is investigating after the brother of a high-ranking State Trooper was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop.

According to Troopers, a Rapides Parish deputy stopped 45-year-old Derrick Kittling around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria. Kittling is the brother of Lt. Colonel Kenny Van Buren. 

State Police said a physical fight between Kittling and the deputy started and Kittling allegedly grabbed the deputy's taser. 

The deputy shot Kittling and he was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

