State Police: Brother of high-ranking trooper killed by deputy after taking his taser
ALEXANDRIA - State Police is investigating after the brother of a high-ranking State Trooper was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop.
According to Troopers, a Rapides Parish deputy stopped 45-year-old Derrick Kittling around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria. Kittling is the brother of Lt. Colonel Kenny Van Buren.
State Police said a physical fight between Kittling and the deputy started and Kittling allegedly grabbed the deputy's taser.
The deputy shot Kittling and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
