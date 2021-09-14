74°
State offices close before Tropical Storm Nicholas

2 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, September 14 2021 Sep 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 3:44 PM September 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

State offices in 38 parishes will be closed Wednesday before Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Offices in the following parishes will be closed:

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

