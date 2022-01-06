Star LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. declares for 2022 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - Derek Stingley Jr., one of the stars of LSU's 2019 championship-winning season, will leave college football to join the pros.

Stingley announced his decision to enter the 2022 NFL Draft in a letter posted to The Players' Tribune on Thursday.

"Everything went so fast, to be honest. When I was young, I played football simply because I loved it, not really thinking about the future. Just enjoying the game, having fun. Then it got to this point where I was a part of this special bond at LSU," Stingley's letter read in part. "Becoming a national champion and being a part of the real DBU. Those experiences will last me a lifetime, and I’m proud to say I contributed to that. I’ll always rep LSU and the brotherhood forever."

Stingley earned first team All-SEC and All-American honors during his freshman season in 2019, though he was limited by injuries in his last two seasons.

He's expected to be an early selection in the first round of the 2022 draft.