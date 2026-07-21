85°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul opens cooling station on North 17th Street
BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul has opened a cooling station on North 17th Street.
The station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over the weekend, the charity said it will open more emergency cooling stations at its locations and facilities across Baton Rouge.
Trending News
According to St. Vincent de Paul, the centers open anytime temperatures reach 95 degrees or above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish learning center giving nonverbal autistic people a voice
-
Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom...
-
Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
-
2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services...
-
Judge says Paramount and Warner must halt merger for at least two...