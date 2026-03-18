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St. Mary Parish deputies arrest Morgan City man accused of having sex with juvenile
BERWICK — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a man accused of having sex with a juvenile and threatening to release a video of the act if the juvenile refused to continue the relationship.
Deputies said that they began investigating 41-year-old Leon Sylvester after receiving a complaint about the alleged sexual relationship with a minor on Feb. 1.
A warrant for Sylvester's residence was executed, and he was later arrested with the help of Berwick Police on Tuesday.
Sylvester was booked on trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation, sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Deputies added that his bond was set at $1.1 million.
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