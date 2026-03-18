58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary Parish deputies arrest Morgan City man accused of having sex with juvenile

1 hour 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 10:45 AM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a man accused of having sex with a juvenile and threatening to release a video of the act if the juvenile refused to continue the relationship.

Deputies said that they began investigating 41-year-old Leon Sylvester after receiving a complaint about the alleged sexual relationship with a minor on Feb. 1. 

A warrant for Sylvester's residence was executed, and he was later arrested with the help of Berwick Police on Tuesday. 

Sylvester was booked on trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation, sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Deputies added that his bond was set at $1.1 million. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days