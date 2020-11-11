72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena schools plan to test all students for COVID, closing campuses Friday for deep cleaning

2 hours 41 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 6:01 PM November 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The St. Helena Parish School District is planning to test all of its students for the coronavirus next week.

School officials announced Wednesday that all St. Helena campuses will be closed Friday so crews can deep clean all school buildings. The school system is also asking all parents to submit a consent form to have their child tested for the virus on Monday.

Parents who don't consent to the test must quarantine their child for 14 days before returing them to school.

You can read the full announcement from the school system below. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days