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St. Helena school district and nonprofit launch new learning center

2 hours 29 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 10:17 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Early Learning Center held a ribbon cutting for its new literacy and learning center this morning.

The school district teamed up with the Family Resource Group Foundation on the project. The nonprofit works to promote learning for families in need.

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The Family Resource Group Foundation has created five labs for children across the Capitol City.

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