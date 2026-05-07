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St. Helena school district and nonprofit launch new learning center
GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Early Learning Center held a ribbon cutting for its new literacy and learning center this morning.
The school district teamed up with the Family Resource Group Foundation on the project. The nonprofit works to promote learning for families in need.
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The Family Resource Group Foundation has created five labs for children across the Capitol City.
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