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St. Helena College and Career Academy open STEAM Lab ahead of 2026-27 school year
GREENSBURG - St. Helena College and Career Academy now has a STEAM Lab for students.
It's a laboratory focused on encouraging students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
The project was done with the help of community volunteers like De'Shon Muse. Muse says the school recently reconfigured grades in the building, which created space to house the lab.
Once the school year starts, members of the STEAM Team will work on things like rockets, geology, aquaponics and robots. Anything related to science and math is possible in the STEAM lab.
"This will help students by bridging the gap that they have after lecture. So, if they don't understand something in the classroom, when they go into the lab, they can do hands-on learning. It's not just science; they also learn formulas to understand calculations and it also helps them to better understand the lesson that they were taught in class," Muse said.
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If you want your child to be a part of the STEAM team, you can apply by contacting the school, but space is limited.
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