St. George residents push back on lawsuit claiming their city was never formally declared

ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish leaders have committed to improving communication at City Hall after conflicting statements were released involving a lawsuit over St. George's incorporation date.

A design firm, LRK LLC, is suing after the city revamped its zoning ordinances earlier this year. The firm argues St. George was never formally declared a city.

Melanie Carwile, a St. George resident, said she loves her neighborhood.

"Lately there have been some changes," Carwile said.

Greg Robichaux has lived in St. George for more than 40 years. He attends council meetings and is active in the community.

Robichaux disputes the claim that St. George is not a city.

"I mean they've gone through the process. They seem to have done everything they said they'd do. They're trying. They're having town meetings," Robichaux said.

When asked what residents get out of the lawsuits, Robichaux called it "a waste of taxpayer money."

If East Baton Rouge Parish joins the lawsuit and a court sets an incorporation date for St. George, Metro Council member Aaron Moak told WBRZ Friday that repayment could cost $100 million to $200 million. It will be decided next month whether EBR will join the lawsuit.