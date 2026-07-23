St. George residents get final chance to shape city's 2050 comprehensive growth plan

SAINT GEORGE — Residents in Saint George got their final chance to share feedback on what they want the city's future to look like.

The city expects to finalize the "St. George Comprehensive Plan 2050" by August and present findings to the community in September.

The plan is meant to outline growth and investment decisions in areas like housing, transportation and drainage.

At the session, residents shared their opinions on what areas they believe the city should focus on.

"I also think that a lot of things are happening that many citizens don't know about," resident Juliette Dauterive said. "I think there needs to be more notice about these new codes or new rules the new plans."

Anyone who missed the sessions can still submit feedback through an online poll that can be found here.