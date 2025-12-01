58°
St. George Fire Department rescues dog from Thanksgiving night house fire
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sugar Mill Avenue on the night of Thanksgiving, the department announced on Monday.
Fire crews found the home around 8:19 p.m. with heavy fire coming through the roof.
According to the department, firefighters located and rescued a dog from inside the home and transferred the animal to EMS, who evaluated it and kept it warm.
Firefighters contained the flames within 40 minutes with no reported injuries.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction.
