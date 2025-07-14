St. Gabriel Police K9 sits at killed officer's casket

ST. GABRIEL - An emotional photograph of a dog waiting for his handler was captured during the funeral services for St. Gabriel Police Cpt. Devin Boutte.

The department shared a photo of Boutte's K9 officer Dino sitting by his casket, not wanting to leave his partner.

"Not only did the people of St. Gabriel have love for Capt. Devin Boutte, but his K9 partner did as well. Temporary handler Officer K. Grace was moved to tears when K9 Officer Dino refused his command to come, choosing instead to remain loyally by his partner's side," the department said.