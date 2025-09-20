St. Charles Catholic hands Dunham first loss of season

CENTRAL - The Dunham football team suffered its first regular season loss since 2023 Friday night.

The Tigers took a 14-7 lead into halftime against St. Charles Catholic, thanks to an incredible touchdown grab from Jarvis Washington right before the break, but the Comets defense stood tall in the second half en route to a 27-21 win.

Friday night's game was played at Central High School.

Dunham falls to 2-1 this season. The Tigers will play at East Ascension next Thursday, September 19.