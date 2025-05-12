69°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Amant High School student accepted into Manhattan School of Music performs on 2une In
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, 2une In spoke with St. Amant High School student Joshua Knight, who was accepted to go to college at the Manhattan School of Music.
Knight, a trumpet player, even performed for us live on air!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Amant High School student accepted into Manhattan School of Music performs...
-
Second specialized brain injury unit in the state opens in Baton Rouge
-
First-time mom gives birth on Mother's Day
-
Downed tree nearly causes West Feliciana family to miss son's high school...
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late