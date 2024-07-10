Sports2-A-Days: Scotlandville Hornets

Baton Rouge - The Scotlandville Hornets had a very uncharacteristic season in 2023 when they went 1-9 and got shut out twice.

In years past, the Hornets have been a team to look out for in 4-5A, and they're hoping to get back to that standard this upcoming season.

They return almost everyone offensively and new starting quarterback Genard Green got some varsity reps as a sophomore, so the experience is expected to be a major benefit.

Scotlandville has experience on offense, but not as many starters return defensively. They only have about two or three returning starters and many guys will play both sides of the ball this year. Running back Darren London will also play middle linebacker and wide receiver Ferzell Shepard Jr. will also play corner back amongst others.

Head Coach Ryan Cook believes that the team being so young was a contributor to their lack luster season in 2023.However, he believes the Hornets have the right coaching staff and the right building blocks to get back to being a competitive program.

"I think we can kind of return to hopefully being that Scotlandville team that people are used to in the past, in history. Our standards are pretty high at Scotlandville. So what we want to do is try to take this rebuilding process and move forward with it. Last year wasn't one of those years that people are used to, so we definitely as the players have that on our back right now. We just got to continue to work, push and fight. Our district doesn't make it any easier with our schedule, but that's what we're here for. We're here to compete and I'm just here to watch these young men grow on and off the field," Cook said.

The Hornets open their season on the road facing the Kennedy Cougars in New Orleans on September 6.